From finch
Dobson Natural Wood and Black Metal Console Table Natural - Finch
Bring home a dose of welcoming industrial style with this modern console table from iconic American designer Finch. A narrow, solid wood tabletop is made in a light-toned oak finish, and black metal creates a strong, stylish frame. Charming wood grains on the surface add a bit of rustic appeal to this modern living room furniture. The combination of simple, quality materials creates a stylish spot you’ll love returning to again and again at the end of each day. Style this table with a wide steel bowl and decorative rattan balls for an on-trend look, and a key and mail catchall for a modern entryway console table.