Dobi Wall Sconce by Seed Design - Color: White - Finish: White - (SQ-2181W-WH)
The Dobi Wall Sconce by Seed Design takes all of the features of its sister Dodo and delivers them in a smaller package. A significant dip switch and elongated dome shade infuse style into any space. Tube finish offers contrast to shade and canopy adding a pop to this fixture. Shade is rotatable 110 degrees horizontally and 30 degrees vertically. Steel construction. SEED Design, founded in 1991, is a lighting company based in Taipei with a U.S. subsidiary in Washington state. Their modern and contemporary lighting emphasize elegant simplicity and timeless forms. From the smooth, clean lines of the Dobi Table Lamp to the intriguing wood and steel combination of the Mumu LED Linear Suspension Pendant Light, SEED Designs pieces are eye-catching and demonstrate high quality design. Color: White. Finish: White/Brass