Do what really matters. Retro vintage design for the lady. Tote Bag

Do what really matters. Retro vintage design for the lady. Female winner vintage outfit that reads:"Do what really matters." in retro script design. Pink and purple. Perfect for all who love retro design of the 70's or 80's. Keep focused girls. What are the most important things in your life ladies? 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.