Moen DN2145 5ft. Length Curved Shower Rod with Non-Pivoting Flanges (Retail Packaging) Chrome Shower Accessories Shower Curtain Rods Curved

Moen DN2145 5ft. Length Curved Shower Rod with Non-Pivoting Flanges (Retail Packaging) Product Features and Specifications: Constructed of Stainless Steel ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from many other Moen CollectionsMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designThe simple beauty of Moen's line of accessories will create a coordinated, elegant look throughout the homeWidth: 58-9/20"Depth: 5-9/10"Escutcheon Diameter: 3"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Curved Chrome