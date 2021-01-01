From dainolite
Dainolite DMWL800-SC 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Swing Arm
Dainolite DMWL800-SC 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce Features: Empire Shade Durable steel ensures aesthetics for years to come Fixture Shines Illumination Both Upwards and Downwards Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 150 Wattage: 150 Voltage: 120 Height: 14 Diameter: 12 Shade Height: 9 Shade Diameter: 12 Energy Star: No Swing Arm: Yes Switch Type: On / Off ADA: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Compliance: ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, CSA is very familiar with U.S. requirements. According to OSHA regulations, the CSA-US Mark qualifies as an alternative to the UL Mark. For over 25 years, Dainolite has been a leader in contemporary lighting, offering the best in contemporary lighting in North America and around the world for home-owners and professionals alike. Swing Arm Satin Chrome