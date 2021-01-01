DMT-NLW-TP Dublin Dining Table Made of Acacia Wood offering Wood Texture with Two 9 Inch Drop Leaves, 42 Inch Round, Linen White Pedestal

Enrich the elegance of your dining area with this DMT-NLW-TP Dublin dining table that features a Wood Texture table top and a Linen White pedestal. This Round shape wooden table with two 9-Inch Drop Leaves can be placed anywhere in the kitchen area and would be a great choice if you are struggling with space in your dining room. With a soft rounded bevel at the edge of the table top, this well-designed and comfortable kitchen table may be used for hours at a time. Made up of Acacia wood, the dinette table top is stable and the pedestal made of rubber wood offers a sturdy finish. This exclusive, budget friendly and durable dining table is a great choice for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Table Specifications: Table Top Material: Acacia Wood Pedestal Material: Rubber Wood Table Top Color: Wood Texture Pedestal Color: Linen White Dimensions: Length 42; Width 42; Height 30 Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Includes: 1 x Table Top 1 x Pedestal