Dainolite DMI-3612C Domi 12 Light 25" Wide Abstract Chandelier Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Dainolite DMI-3612C Domi 12 Light 25" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass globe shadesSloped ceiling compatible(12) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 36-1/2"Maximum Height: 41"Width: 25"Product Weight: 20 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Gold