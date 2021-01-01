From skechers
Skechers D'Lites - Me Time Womens Sneakers, 8 1/2 Medium, Black
Advertisement
Look out for number one in classic comfortable style with the Skechers D'Lites - Me Time shoe. Smooth trubuck leather and heathered jersey knit fabric upper in a lace up sporty casual sneaker with stitching and overlay accents. Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Smooth sporty trubuck leather upperSoft heathered finish jersey fabric side panelsMesh fabric tongue for cooling effectPadded collar and tongueSoft fabric shoe liningAir-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insoleLightweight shock absorbing supportive midsoleFlexible rubber traction outsoleCountry of Origin: Imported