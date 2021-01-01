LG DLEC888W 24 Inch Wide 4.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with NFC Tag-On Technology and SmartDiagnosis™ White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

LG DLEC888W 24 Inch Wide 4.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with NFC Tag-On Technology and SmartDiagnosis Product Features: 4.2 cubic feet of space ensures enough drum to reduce the number of loads Quick dry feature lets you dry a load faster when in a rush or on the go Stackable design allows you to save precious floor space (Stacking Kit Included) NeverRust™ Drum is constructed stainless steel for durability Dial-A-Cycle™ controls lets you set your dryer confidently with an intuitive dial control Equipped with a Sensor Dry System to make sure no damp clothes get left behind Product Technologies: NFC Tag-On: Compatible with your smart phone via app, this feature will allow you to download new cycles and tag your appliance with them. These new cycles can be one touch options that will give you the ability to select the right setting for your needs. SmartDiagnosis™: Another convenient phone app that lets you connect with the LG service center directly at your convenience. This service center will help diagnosis problems via the app or over the phone with the goal of resolving the issue to minimize an expensive and inconvenient service call. Ventless Design/Condensing Dryer: Conventional dryers uses a vent to draw in air from your home and expel outside, using energy and drawing in climate controlled air raising your heating and cooling costs. This dryer uses a condenser which brings air in to the unite for heating and cycles it through the drum; this system does not exhaust hot air out but instead pushes the air back through another loop to remove the moisture and heat. Once moisture is removed it is reheated and the air is cycled back into the dryer till the clothes are dry. Specifications: Child Lock: Yes Depth: 25-1/4 Height: 33-1/2" Width: 24" Number of Cycles: 14 Number of Options: 10 Reversible Door: No Sensor Dry: Yes Total Capacity: 4.2 Cubic Feet Product Weight: 105 Pounds Electric Dryers White