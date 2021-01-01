Djembe 42 LED Pendant Light by Marset - Color: Textured - Finish: Textured - (A681-291)

The Djembe 42 LED Pendant Light by Marset brings bold downlighting and unique design to any interior. Suspended by a subtle cord, the Polyethylene shell offers incredible depth and a wide radius, providing a broad surface off of which the LED light reflects. The piece has a commanding presence, yet the balanced design maintains an appealing simplicity. Modern style and impactful downlighting make this piece an excellent choice for contemporary homes. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Dome. Color: Textured. Finish: White