DIY Protein Bars Cookbook [3rd Edition]: Easy, Healthy, Homemade No-Bake Treats That Are Packed With Protein! Jessica Stier Author

If you're tired of shelling out cash for protein bars and energy bars at the store, make 'em at home! The DIY Protein Bars Cookbook is a collection of 48 healthy no-bake protein bars recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth! They're so tasty and good for you, you'll never go back to the store-bought stuff again. The recipes are (or can easily be made) gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan. Every recipe is all-natural (unlike most store-bought protein bars) and comes with a nutrition label so you can see the macros (calories, fat, carbs, protein, etc.) of each serving. Even with sugar-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie, low-carb, and high-fiber options, no need to worry... these bars might be free of some stuff, but they sure aren't free of flavor! This fun cookbook is a godsend for the health-conscious protein bar lovers out there (aka, YOU)!