From ariat
Ariat Dixon Aztec
Advertisement
Cute and trendy, these Ariat Dixon Aztec booties are here to stay to add any western element to your style. Pull on construction. ATS Technologyâ¢ provides excellent flexibility and cushioning with its shock-absorbing gel forefoot cushion, moisture-wicking lining, and ergonomic composite forked shank that also enhances stability. Southwestern-inspired cutouts, whip stitching and embroidery detail. Hand-nailed, color stained leather outsole. Goodyear leather welt construction. Pointed toe. Leather upper. Leather lining. Leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Shaft: 4 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.