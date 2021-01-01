From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Division Street 1-Light Burnt Sienna Pendant
The Sea Gull Lighting Division Street 1-light indoor pendant in burnt sienna is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The ultimate in industrial chic, the Division Street pendant by Sea Gull Lighting delivers the on-trend, warehouse look in a sleek and subtle profile. The over-scaled proportions make it an impactful focal point whether installed as a single pendant or in multiples. Available in Burnt Sienna, Stardust and Brushed Nickel finishes. Incandescent, LED and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are all available.