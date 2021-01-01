Diver LED Table Lamp by Prandina - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (1C70000143501)

Advertisement
The Diver LED Table Lamp from Prandina brings grace and precision to the home with an elegantly crafted modern piece. Designed by company founder Sergio Prandina, this piece consists of a clear crystal cylinder body that houses a hanging diffuser and an integrated LED. For added visual effect, the thin cable that brings life to the piece can be tastefully arranged to drape around the piece. The light emitted from the LED is even and soothing, diffusing through the layer and into the home in a welcoming, unforgettable manner. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: Black.