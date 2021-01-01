Diver LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Prandina - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (1C72001143001)

The Diver LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Prandina takes a clean and elegant approach to lighting the home with a design from the company founder, Sergio Prandina. Connecting directly to the wall, a wide and rounded backplate holds a clear crystal cylinder that encloses upon a white opal blown glass diffuser. Within the diffuser rests an integrated LED that emits a bright and even glow throughout the layers and into the home. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: White.