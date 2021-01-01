MARTHA STEWART Ditsy Floral Multicolor Cotton Kitchen Towel Set (Set of 2), Grey Multicolor

Keep your kitchen stylish and clean with the Martha Stewart Valley Plaid Kitchen Towel Set 2-Pack Set. Made from 100% cotton, this set includes two plaid print towels for a charming look to your kitchen decor. Each kitchen towel measures 18 inches by 28 inches. These machine washable kitchen towels are colorfast and durable for your daily tasks. They are absorbent, non-abrasive, and safe for use on most surfaces. Perfect for wiping up spills, drying glassware, and cleaning dishes. Color: Grey Multicolor.