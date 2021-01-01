From kirkland's
Distressed Windowpane Wall Mirror
Advertisement
Add a beautiful addition to your wall with our Distressed Windowpane Wall Mirror. Its farmhouse style will be a bold and breathtaking addition to any room. Mirror measures 36L x 2.5W x 24H in. Crafted of wood, metal, and glass Whitewash wood frame finish Windowpane design Black rustic metal hardware accents Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. To clean glass, spray a small amount of glass cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and wipe clean. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.