Retro Awesome Since October 2006 Tee for kid, boys, girls, him, her, family, friends on 15th anniversary, new age gift. Make an awesome Birthday gifts for who's turning 15 years old, born in October 2006. This vintage graphic will make your love happy. Distressed Vintage October 2006 Limited Edition Tee. Perfect 15th Birthday gifts for cool son, daughter, niece, nephew, brother, sister, grandson, granddaughter on Birthday party or any occasion. This is great Birthday present. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem