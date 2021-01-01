From kirkland's
Distressed Two-Tone Stoneware Vases, Set of 2
Our Distressed Two-Tone Stoneware Vases are perfect for displaying your favorite blooms! The rough gray top and smooth ivory bottom are the perfect balance for your coastal space. Set includes two (2) vases Large vase measures 14H x 6 in. in diameter Small vase measures 12H x 5 in. in diameter Crafted of stoneware Two-tone white and distressed gray finish Tapered cylinder shape For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.