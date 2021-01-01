Distressed Solid Wood Table Dining Set, 5 Piece, Grey
Description
Features:1 dining table and 4 dining chairs includedSolid pine wood table with distressed details and geometric baseSmall space friendly dining setTwo-toned for an urban industrial styleComfortably seats 4 peopleTable Shape: RectangularTop Material: Solid WoodTop Wood Species: PineTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: IronBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Color: Gray/Black, Rustic Oak/Black): Base Color (Color: Gray/Black, Rustic Oak/Black): blackTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 1Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: TrestleStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 52Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 36Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 48Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Rustic Oak/Black