Distressed White Metal Wall Mirror
Keep things farmhouse chic with our Distressed White Metal Wall Mirror! You'll love its simple, framed design and rustic finish up in your entryway! Overall mirror measures 1.75W x 30 in. in diameter Crafted of glass and metal Distressed white finish Round, beveled design Weight: 11.8 lbs. Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. To clean mirror, spray a small amount of glass cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and wipe clean. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.