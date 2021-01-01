Distressed Metal Bar Set, Dining Set (Golden Black)
Description
Features:1. Retro Style: Timeless deluxe design can match perfectly with any decor theme, built for indoor and outdoor use. Square table with clean lines, elegantly metal legs, this make the table more high-end, more retro. The retro style makes them look elegant and valuable, they are suitable for various occasions. High metal legs design makes you enjoy your delicious meals and relaxing conversation.2. Sturdy and Durable: Smoothed metal tabletop crafted for long lasting durability. Heavy-duty metal frame has good stability and be coated in a wear resistant, antirust finish. The Barstools are protected by high-quality paint, the surface is scratch-proof, water-resistant and rust-resistant, easy to clean3. TableDimensions: 23.6"(L) × 23.6"(W) ×41.3"(H). Weight Capacity - 120kg. Chair Dimensions: 16. 5"W x 16. 5"D x 32. 5"H. Weight each: 13pounds.A charming multi-purpose table ideal for get-togethers, meals and more.4. ASSEMBLY in MINUTES: Only simply attach the metal legs, we provide instruction, hardware and tools. The Barstools are easy to install, just need to screw 4 screws, you can finish Installation within 10 minutes5. One month warranty. Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hoursNumber of Items Included: 3Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 2Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: SquareLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: IronTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: IronBase Material Details: IronBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: IronSeating Material Details: IronSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: YesTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Golden Black): Golden BlackTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Espresso): EspressoTable Base Color: Golden BlackSeating Color: Golden BlackBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 2Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 480Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Solid BackOutdoor Use: Water Resistant: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseAdjustable Seat Height: NoUpholstery Color: Golden BlackSwivel Seat: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Secondary Product Style: RetroMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesChair Weight Capacity: 360Stain Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: YesLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:GREENGUARD Certified: TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Organic: NoOrganic (Soil Association) Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GO