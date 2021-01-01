From kirkland's
Black Distressed Eliza Area Rug, 5x7
Our Black Distressed Eliza Area Rug is the perfect piece to give any room a cozy feel. You'll love how its neutral hues and vintage design match your decor. Rug measures 5 ft. 3 in. in length x 7 ft. 6 in. in height Crafted of 100% polypropylene Woven construction Distressed geometric pattern Hues of white and black Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.