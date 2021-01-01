Distressed Red Electric Guitar Guitarists Rock Music Bands Tote Bag

This distressed design features my doodle of an electric guitar, ideal for electric guitarists, musicians, bands and rock music fans! The perfect gift for guitarists (students, teachers, band mates) and anyone who loves electric guitar music, including rock, blues and metal! The distressed design looks proper rock n roll! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.