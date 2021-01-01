York Wallcoverings Distressed Crackle Paintable Paper Strippable Wallpaper (Covers 57.75 sq. ft.), White and Off Whites

The York Wallcoverings Paintables Wallpaper Collection provides a myriad of textures and prints for endless possibilities; simply add color and finish for personalized walls that are uniquely yours. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of fibers, making it both washable and tear resistant. Distressed Crackle is a densely patterned texture with the look of an aging weathered finish which is about to peel. Color: White and Off Whites.