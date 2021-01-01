Colorado State Flag TShirt Denver Co Tee Patriotic. Distressed Colorado State Flag TShirt Denver Co Patriotic. We hope you enjoy your purchase and come back soon to see what other great tshirts we come up with. This item is NOT AVAILABLE IN STORES, it's unique and one of a kind, just like you! Stand out from the crowd. A shirt can help brighten your day (and someone elses too), or maybe you just feel like making a statement. Whatever the reason get this great quality tshirt in your wardrobe now before it's too late. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem