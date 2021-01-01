UGG Disquette Platform Slippers By UGG in Yellow Size 9

About UGG Founded in 1978 on the shores of sunny Southern California, UGG footwear quickly became a symbol of SoCal's relaxed surfer culture throughout the 1980s. Another decade later, and UGG's signature sheepskin styles were embraced by the fashion and celebrity worlds exactly how the company's young, Aussie-born founder envisioned it would happen. Since its debut on Oprah's " Favorite Things" list in 2000, UGG's iconic boots, sneakers, and slippers have become a beloved, cozy closet staple one that is soft and lightweight enough to wear year-round.