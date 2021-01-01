Disney Minnie Mouse Insulated Sippy Cup 9 Oz - 2pk

Keep drinks cool and encourage hydration with Minnie Mouse! This insulated sippy cup keeps drinks cool for longer and is great for families on the go. The silicone valve helps prevent leaks so that drinks stay inside the cup and off of your little traveler. This line of sippy cups was developed with a Pediatric Feeding Specialist and each features a bite-resistant hard spout that is better for your child’s developing teeth. The shorter spout size also makes the transition to an open cup smoother for your child. Kids will drop things, but each sippy cup lid has a Drop Guard™ bumper that helps prevent breakage. And when the cup is empty, the dishwasher safe design makes keeping it clean simple.