From farberware
Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Set, Teal, 15-Piece
Get the kitchen essentials for preparing memorable family meals every day with the 15 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Pots and Pans Cookware Set. Farberware has brought performance, convenience, and reliability to countless kitchens for over 100 years, and this set continues that tradition for a new generation. Crafted from heavy-duty aluminum for excellent heat distribution, the cookware boasts colorful exteriors and top-quality champagne non-stick for easy food release and clean up with a distinctive look. Use the saucepans for warming soups and sauces, the skillets for browning sausage or ground turkey, and the cookie pan for roasting chicken fingers or baking up a batch of chocolate chip cookies. The pots and pans are the oven safe to 350°F and feature comfortable handles for a confident grip. Shatter-resistant glass lids allow cooking to be monitored without losing heat or moisture, and the set includes five handy Prestige nylon kitchen tools that get delicious dishes started right away. Plus, the entire set is a dishwasher safe for no-fuss cleaning. Be ready to create breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day with the convenient, essential pieces in the 15 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set.