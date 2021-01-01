Hypolita Dish Towels - 'Grateful Hearts Gather Here' Personalized Name Dish Towel

'Grateful Hearts Gather Here' Personalized Name Dish Towel. Bolster your kitchen decor with Fall-ready flair provided by this dish towel personalized just for you.Note: Personalization will not include "the" as shown. Enter text exactly as desired.Full graphic text: Grateful hearts gather here. The (personalized last name).24'' H x 15.25'' DPolyesterMachine washImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.