Hypolita Dish Towels - White & Blue 'Merry Christmas' Truck Personalized Dish Towel

White & Blue 'Merry Christmas' Truck Personalized Dish Towel. Deck your kitchen with holiday cheer using this darling personalized dish towel in a waffle knit that's machine washable for effortless clean-up. Full graphic text: Merry Christmas (personalized text).15.25'' W x 24'' HPolyesterMachine washShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship. Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.