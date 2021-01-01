Dish Drying Rack, 2 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel With Utensil Knife Holder And Cutting Board Holder Dish Drainer With Removable Drain Board For Kit

AII-IN-ONE KITCHEN STORAGE2 Tier Compact Dish Rack with Utensil Holder.2 Tier Dish Rack with Utensil Holder, Knife Holder and Cutting Board Holder for Kitchen Counter Top Space Saver Multifunctional Drying Dish Rack for YouGive you a organized&Tidy Kitchen:The 2 Tier Dish Rack is made of rust resistant steel. With the plastic draining tray, your counter will be from the drips of the drying dishes, so no wasting paper towels on clean up after you'Ve put your dishes away. The rack even has cutlery holder for all your forks, spoons, knives, and kitchen utensils. Perfect for large families. Its large capacity will make sure you're able to complete a full load of dishes in just one go, no more waiting for half to dry and finishing the rest later. Just set your dishes on the rack and let them dry in style. The our dish drainer with a classic stylish design fit different styles of kitchen and could also be a beautiful decoration to the kitchen.