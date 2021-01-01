Discovery Prehistoric SLIMYGLOOP® Dig, Slime and Fossils, Ages 6+, Dig into Slime Tar-pit, Slime and 3D Fossil Puzzle Kit

Peel and smash your way through dark and jiggly SLIMYGLOOP® tarpit to uncover & build hidden dinosaur skeletons with the Discovery Prehistoric SLIMYGLOOP® Dig! Poke and press the thick jelly layer and watch it wiggle and shake before you excavate. Dig in with the provided digging tool or even your hands to squish, dig and reveal the dinosaur bones inside! Collect all the bones to build two dinosaurs. Enjoy the sensory experience as you dig and excavate your way to the buried bones inside! Recommended for ages 6 and up.