Direen Machine Made Power Loom Wool and Polyester Purple/Black Area Rug
Description
Features:Stain-resistantFade-resistantUse for residential or commercial spacesBeautiful eclectic and unique area rugMaterial: Wool;PolyesterMaterial Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): Wool and polyester blendConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): Remarks/Condition Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): Traditional Style (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: Purple/BlackFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): GOTS License Number (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): GOLS License Number (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): GOLS License Expiry Date (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): USDA/NOP License Expiry Date (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round 4', Square 4', Round 5', Square 5'): FairTrade Certified (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 3', Square 3', Round