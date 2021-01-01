Empire Art Direct Eiffel Tower Dimensional Collage Framed Graphic Art Under Glass Wall Art, 17" x 33" x 1.4", Ready to Hang

Any mention of Paris, France inevitably brings to mind the image of the Eiffel Tower. Built for the Paris Exposition of 1889, the tower was the world’s tallest structure until 1930. No tour of Europe is complete without a visit to the Eiffel Tower. Alex Zeng’s image of the tower has incredible depth and added artistic flourishes, which make for a thrilling addition to any European flavored décor. This homage to the spirit of France is framed in a black wood veneer and protected by a tempered glass lens. Each piece is hand signed by Alex Zeng.