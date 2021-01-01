Dipping Light LED Pendant Light by Marset - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (A691-412)

Advertisement
The Dipping Light LED Pendant Light from Marset adds uses a simple shape with unconventional execution to create a stylish accompaniment to indoor living spaces. Designed by the renowned Jordi Canudas, it takes inspiration from his experience with both design, one-off production, and art direction and presents a piece that can truly stand on its own, even when placed in an arrangement of multiple lamps. An unobtrusive ceiling mount and cable-secure, power-efficient LED lamping beneath a blown glass shade that has been horizontally striped with different colors to dispatch an eye-catching and colorful ambiance.Small and medium sizes are non-dimming or available with 0-10V dimming. It is highly recommended you determine system compatibility prior to selecting 0-10V dimming which requires 2 additional wires for operation. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Off-White