Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Gel, One Size , Medium Brown
What it is: A highly-pigmented brow gel with a long-lasting, waterproof formula for creating fuller-looking, defined browsâlike DIPBROW Pomade in a gel form.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This waterproof formula lasts up to 12 hours. The unique applicator allows color to be applied directly onto the brow hairs, as well as the skin, for a natural-looking finish. It's available in 11 shades that match Anastasia Beverly Hills' DIPBROW Pomade assortment.Suggested Usage:-Brush DIPBROW Gel from the arch and extend toward the tail. -Fill from the front of the brow toward the arch using the remaining product on the wand. -Brush in the direction as hair's natural growth. -For fuller coverage, brush the gel through the brows a second time to create hair-like strokes.-To fill in areas of sparseness, use the tip of the brush to apply the formula directly onto the skin, then blend the product through the brow.Ingredients:Isododecane, Talc, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Beeswax, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Caprylyl Methicone, Trihydroxystearin, Triethylhexanoin, Trisiloxane, Silica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Propylene Carbonate, Pentaerythrityl TetraâDiâTâButyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate. May Contain (+/-): Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Carmine (Ci 75470), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891).