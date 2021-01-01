Dip Dye Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Hand washVelvetMetallic embroideryPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: VelvetCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Down/Feather [LEGAL: Do Not Use]Fill Material Details: Color: CharcoalShape: SquarePillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: Pieces Included: Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Location: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: Theme: Contrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Hand wash;Dry cleanIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: NeutralSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Made Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: YesIndoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: