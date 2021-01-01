From madewell
Madewell Dip-Dye Lakeline Popover Shirt in Stripe
The Madewell Dip-Dye Lakeline Popover Shirt in Stripe is the perfect top for that cool casual style with a hint of romance. Pullover style with a split neck and relaxed flowy fit. Crafted with short easy banded sleeves and a straight hip length hem. Finished in an soft gradient sunset print. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.