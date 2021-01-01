Retro gifts of calling philosophers Diogenes is Calling-Cynic Philosophy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Diogenes is calling - cynic. Design for philosophers, thinkers and nerds of all branches. Artsy apparel reading "Diogenes is calling" showing a portrait of Diogenes. Are you looking for a birthday, christmas or graduation for your philosophy or literature teacher, professor or fellow student? Find sophisticated and ironic designs for your friends and family, book lovers and nerds alike. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only