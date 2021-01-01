Film Director Filmmaking Videographer Producer Dinosaur Dino Funny Director Film Maker T-Rex Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Graphic shows a dinosaur with a film camera. Awesome for filmmaker, film director, cameraman, movie maker and crew member, who love making creative films with the camera and movie classics. Ideal to wear on a movie set! This Design influences an awesome occasion for the movie, film set or video shoots. Awesome for cinematographer, film producer, movie director and editor, who love to film on set and making films. Show everyone that you're a proud movie director! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only