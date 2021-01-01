Dinosaur Dentist Dental Surgeon Dino Mouth Doctor Gift Idea T-Shirt

Flosso Raptor - This dinosaur design is a present for dentists and orthodontists who provide oral health care for your teeth gums and mouth. They provide gum care, root canals, fillings, crowns, veneers, tooth extraction, and preventive education. This dentistry graphic is a great gift for endodontists, dentistry students, and tooth lovers who support awareness for oral hygiene and how dental plaque leads to tooth decay and dental problems. Excellent wear in celebrating World Oral Health Care. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem