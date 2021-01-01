From hb publishing
Dinosaur Coloring Book: Great Gift for Boys & Girls, kids 3-8 (Paperback)
For the dinosaur-loving child, what could be more fun than being able to color all of his or her favorite types? Powerful meat-eaters and peaceful herbivores roam through this coloring book, enjoying their prehistoric habitats with trees, mountains, volcanoes and comets whizzing across the sky in the background. You will find all the most popular dinosaur types here--sometimes alone, sometimes interacting with one another! Buy this coloring book today and share the fun and excitement of dinosaurs with a special child! This coloring book is a great non-screen activity to stimulate a child's creativity and imagination. It makes a perfect gift!