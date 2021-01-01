From paul smith
Paul Smith Dino Regular Fit T-Shirt
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The Paul Smith Dino Regular Fit T-Shirt is as fierce as you will be in it this weekend. Short sleeve crewneck with a straight hemline. Dinosaur graphic at chest side. 100% organic cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.