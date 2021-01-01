Household Essentials Dinner Plate Storage Chest Canvas with Trim

Protect your fine china and know exactly which piece and pattern you have with these Window Vision China/Crystal Storage Chests. These strong and durable boxes are attractively covered in polyester canvas with brown trim. Each chest is equipped with felt protectors or cardboard dividers to safely store a service for 12, so your fine pieces do not emerged cracked or broken. With riveted handles able to support up to 25 lbs., you can confidently tuck your fine china away and pull it out for festive presentations or just because. Enjoy the finer things in life and care for them well.