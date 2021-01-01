From red barrel studio
Gray Dining Tufted Armles Chair Set Of Four
Advertisement
Your dining chairs have two important roles in your home: work with your dinner table to set the tone for your dining ensemble, and give you the perfect perch to settle into a meal. This twist on the classic armless chair, for example, is a great option for a flea market-find look in any dining ensemble. Crafted from a sturdy wood frame, this piece features foam filling and upholstery for a padded touch during long chats over dinner. And with button tufting and a rolled back, it delivers traditional accents for a touch of yesteryear's charm.