From guangdong guangxin furniture co.,ltd
GUANGDONG GUANGXIN FURNITURE CO.,LTD Dining Table White 45.3in. Foldable Metal Tube, Brown
Bring a streamlined, versatile style to your space with this drop leaf dining table. Made from manufactured wood, this charming design features a clean-lined tabletop with four round legs. Two half-a-circle drop-leaves easily convert a two-person table to comfortably accommodate three, while the opposite straight edge allows you to place the table flush with a wall. To maximize space in the eat-in kitchen, start by rolling out a rustic linen area rug for a pleasant pop of pattern, then place this table by a brightly-lit window to enjoy weekend breakfasts in the summer breeze. Top the table off with a crisp white runner for a timeless look, then center it with a sleek ceramic vase of bright sunflowers for botanical charm. Perfect for hosting casual family get-togethers or neighborhood potlucks, this functional table is a perfect addition to your cozy abode. Color: Brown.