Add a sleek and modern addition to your kitchen table or home office with this two-tone chair. An H-stretcher on the legs and curved slats on the back of this industrial chair provide support, style, and comfort. This mixed material dining chair is made out of a powerful combination of powder coated steel and a high-grade MDF seat that’s finished with premium laminate and a melamine coat for moisture resistance. Set includes 2 chairs. Walker Edison Set of 2 Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Gray | LWH18SBMW2ST