Set of 6 Dining Chairs leather sprayed metal pipe diamond grid pattern Backrest with Metal Legs Living Room Lounge Home (Light Gray)

Description No.DC-967 Size19.2* 15.7 * 38.2 in Description PU，metal Package 6pcs/ 1ctn Color black，white，Gray Weight limit 265 lbs 6 set of main features of dining chairs Modern simple curve design Fire-retardant PU artificial leather seat and backrest thickened iron-sprayed legs, fully detachable structure, easy to assemble, sturdy bearings Force specifications of other color chairs (approximately) Product size: length: 19.3 inches; width: 15.7 inches; height: 38.2 inches (seat); backrest height: 21.3 inches Packing size: 42.32x 18.5x13 inches/107.5X47X33CM (6PCS) Maximum capacity: 265 lbs / 120 kg Gross weight: 59.5 lbs / 27 kg (6PCS) Net weight: 53LBS/24KG (6PCS) Please note: Do not use power tools or apply excessive force when assembling