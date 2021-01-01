From offex
Dining Chair
Completely transform your living or restaurant space with this vintage style chair. Adding colorful chairs can rev up any setting. The versatility of this chair easily conforms in different environments. Chairs are lightweight and easily stack for storing. A cross brace underneath the seat adds extra stability and features plastic caps that prevent the finish from scratching when stacked. The frame is designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. The legs have protective rubber feet that prevent damage to flooring. So whether you're using this chair for your kitchen, patio or bistro, it is sure to liven up your decor. Color: Green